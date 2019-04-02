Artie Houtman Egeler COLUMBIA - Artie Houtman Egeler, 98, passed away Sunday, March 31, 2019, at NHC Parklane. Born in Nunica, Michigan on May 2, 1920, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Grace Stavinga Houtman. She was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Clarence Earl Egeler; her son, Phillip Clarence; and a granddaughter, Kelly Little Hill. Surviving are her daughter, Nancy Simmons (Robert) of Columbia; four grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Northeast Presbyterian Church Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest next to her husband. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Memorials may be made to Northeast Presbyterian Church, 601 Polo Rd, Columbia, SC 29223. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Artie Egeler.
Published in The State on Apr. 2, 2019