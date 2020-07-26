Artie Nichols Cordell WEST COLUMBIA A private family graveside service for Artie Nichols Cordell, 90, will be held Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Southland Memorial Gardens in West Columbia. The Rev. Bill Harmon of First Church of the Nazarene will be officiating. Mrs. Cordell was born April 18, 1930 in Vonore, Tennessee and passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020. She was a daughter of the late Jerry and Martha Cathey Nichols.She was predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Joe Cordell. Artie (Grandma) spent her life as a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. Artie is survived by her children, Joyce (Ernest) Wise, Kay Hayden, Mickey (Steve) Owens, Patty Dayne Glenn;grandsons, Ardie, Casey, Jason, Mikael, Joseph, Dustin and Parker; granddaughters, Robin, Jodi, Stephanie, Jennifer, Kimberly and Brittany; great-grandchildren, Melissa, Devin, Deserae, Josi, Zackery, Braden, Christopher, Mikaylin, Ethan, Jacob, Matthew, Harper, Jackson, Colton, Triston, Kaylee, Asher and Sutton; great-great-grandchildren, Jaxton and Naomi andher sister, Lydia "Bill" Cordell. She was also predeceased by her daughter, Margie (Bunny) Goodlett; grandson, Bradley and granddaughter, Bethany; five sisters and three brothers. There are numerous others that will truly miss her, as she was Grandma to many. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, West Columbia Chapel, will be assisting the family. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net