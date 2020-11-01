1/
Artie Weaver
Artie Clee Whittle Weaver
October 30, 2020
Leesville, South Carolina - Graveside Services for Artie Clee Whittle Weaver, 91, will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Ridge Crest Memorial Park with Rev. Bruce Sayre officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Leesville United Methodist Church 510 E. Columbia Avenue, Leesville, SC 29070. Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Historic B-L Chapel is assisting the family.
Mrs. Weaver died Friday October 30, 2020. Born in Leesville, SC, she was the daughter of the late Albert and Lillian Orander Whittle. She was a member of Leesville UMC, Lois Harper Circle, and retired from Union Switch and Signal.
Survivors include her son, Michael Weaver (Wanda), daughters, Nancy W. Hare (Alan Whitman), Miriam W. Leech (David), 6 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband John F. Weaver, brothers, Raymond Whittle, Levi Whittle, Elvin Whittle, and "Shorty" Whittle.
Special thanks to her caregivers Mary Speach, Edith Leaphart, Frankie Williams, Erica Williams, Nicole Auerhamer, and Debra Brock.
Online register at Barr-Price.com


Published in The State on Nov. 1, 2020.
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Ridge Crest Memorial Park
Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium
256 Main Street
Batesburg-Leesville, SC 29070
(803) 532-4411
