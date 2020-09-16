1/2
Ashby Miner Jordan
1939 - 2020
Ashby Miner Jordan, MD COLUMBIA Ashby Miner Jordan, Sr., MD, 81, of Columbia, died on Monday, August 14, 2020. Born in Tampa, FL, on February 11, 1939, he was a son of Burwell Lucius Jordan, Jr. and Margaret Weekley Jordan. He was predeceased by two brothers, Burwell Lucius Jordan, III, and Thomas Robert Jordan. He attended Tampa schools, and was a graduate of the University of Florida. Dr. Jordan later earned his MD degree from Emory University School of Medicine in 1965. He completed his post-graduate training in pediatrics at Cincinnati General Hospital and Cincinnati Children's Hospital. Dr. Jordan trained in flight medicine at the School of Aerospace Medicine, San Antonio, TX. This began a 21-year career in the USAF as a medical officer. Lt. Colonel Jordan retired having served both active and reserve. He was awarded the Bronze Star for his service as a flight surgeon in Vietnam. He was a member of the American Academy of Pediatrics and practiced in various capacities in Ft. Myers, Fl, Phoenix, AZ, and as the medical director of Cigna Health Plans of South Florida. Dr. Jordan became the medical director of Blue Cross Blue Shield, of SC in 1987 and later became Vice President of Medical Affairs. He retired after 27 years. Dr. Jordan was an avid reader with a special interest in military history and was a rosarian. Survivors include his adored wife, Phyllis Ann Mengle Jordan; sons, Ashby Miner Jordan, II (Lisa Sabol Jordan) and David Sean Jordan (Jennifer Long Jordan); and grandchildren, Jacob, Claire, Rachel, Ashby III, Landon, Hailey, Savannah; as well as many special nieces and nephews. The family would like to express their gratitude to Dr. Henry Marion; as well as a special thank you to Dr. Jill Sullivan and Dr. Phillip Baldwin of South Carolina Oncology Associates (SCOA) and the many devoted nurses who always gave kind and professional care. The funeral service for Dr. Jordan will be held 10:30 o'clock, Monday, September 21st, at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia. Burial with military honors will be held following the service at Fort Jackson National Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 o'clock, Sunday evening at the funeral home. Mask and Social Distancing are required to maintain a safe environment for all. For those unable to attend the service, a livestream of the service will be available by visiting his tribute page at ShivesFuneralHome.com In addition to the US Army honor detail, serving as pallbearers will be Ashby M. Jordan, II, David S. Jordan, Jacob Jordan, Ashby M. Jordan, III, and James Jordan, Brian Mengle and honorary pallbearer will be Matthew M. Jordan. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be given to SCOA Foundation, Prisma Health Children's Hospital Midlands, Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston Hospital, or the charity of your choice. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com

Published in The State on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel
SEP
21
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel
SEP
21
Burial
Fort Jackson National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel
7600 Trenholm Road
Columbia, SC 29223
(803) 754-6290
Memories & Condolences

September 15, 2020
To Phyllis and family,
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We loved Dr. Jordan. He was a dear friend. We will truly miss him.
Dr. Aletha Whitlock
Coworker
September 15, 2020
Doc, you will truly be missed. You have always been like family to us. To Mimi, Dave and the rest of the family, you are in our thoughts and prayers. We love you!
Karyne
Friend
September 15, 2020
Ashby was always generous and kind to me, serving as my mentor and friend. He taught me how to transition from a busy clinician to an administrative physician at Blue Cross Blue Shield of SC from 1998 until 2004. I continue to serve in this role to this day. Often, I stop and think of his words and remember our times together. I feel so fortunate to have had a warm and caring pediatrician as my teacher who exhibited a famous sense of humor! My condolences to Phyllis, David and Ashby, and all of the family and his friends. His dedication to his family was unequalled. Love from both of us, Stacey and Jim
Stacey V Brennan MD
Coworker
September 15, 2020
Doc, you will be truly missed. My condolences to Phyllis and the family. You are all in my thoughts and prayers as you go through this difficult time. Love to you all. Beverly and Bob Borucki
Beverly Borucki
Friend
