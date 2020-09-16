Ashby Miner Jordan, MD COLUMBIA Ashby Miner Jordan, Sr., MD, 81, of Columbia, died on Monday, August 14, 2020. Born in Tampa, FL, on February 11, 1939, he was a son of Burwell Lucius Jordan, Jr. and Margaret Weekley Jordan. He was predeceased by two brothers, Burwell Lucius Jordan, III, and Thomas Robert Jordan. He attended Tampa schools, and was a graduate of the University of Florida. Dr. Jordan later earned his MD degree from Emory University School of Medicine in 1965. He completed his post-graduate training in pediatrics at Cincinnati General Hospital and Cincinnati Children's Hospital. Dr. Jordan trained in flight medicine at the School of Aerospace Medicine, San Antonio, TX. This began a 21-year career in the USAF as a medical officer. Lt. Colonel Jordan retired having served both active and reserve. He was awarded the Bronze Star for his service as a flight surgeon in Vietnam. He was a member of the American Academy of Pediatrics and practiced in various capacities in Ft. Myers, Fl, Phoenix, AZ, and as the medical director of Cigna Health Plans of South Florida. Dr. Jordan became the medical director of Blue Cross Blue Shield, of SC in 1987 and later became Vice President of Medical Affairs. He retired after 27 years. Dr. Jordan was an avid reader with a special interest in military history and was a rosarian. Survivors include his adored wife, Phyllis Ann Mengle Jordan; sons, Ashby Miner Jordan, II (Lisa Sabol Jordan) and David Sean Jordan (Jennifer Long Jordan); and grandchildren, Jacob, Claire, Rachel, Ashby III, Landon, Hailey, Savannah; as well as many special nieces and nephews. The family would like to express their gratitude to Dr. Henry Marion; as well as a special thank you to Dr. Jill Sullivan and Dr. Phillip Baldwin of South Carolina Oncology Associates (SCOA) and the many devoted nurses who always gave kind and professional care. The funeral service for Dr. Jordan will be held 10:30 o'clock, Monday, September 21st, at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia. Burial with military honors will be held following the service at Fort Jackson National Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 o'clock, Sunday evening at the funeral home. Mask and Social Distancing are required to maintain a safe environment for all. For those unable to attend the service, a livestream of the service will be available by visiting his tribute page at ShivesFuneralHome.com
In addition to the US Army honor detail, serving as pallbearers will be Ashby M. Jordan, II, David S. Jordan, Jacob Jordan, Ashby M. Jordan, III, and James Jordan, Brian Mengle and honorary pallbearer will be Matthew M. Jordan. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be given to SCOA Foundation, Prisma Health Children's Hospital Midlands, Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston Hospital, or the charity of your choice
