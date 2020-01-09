Ashleigh Elizabeth Simons COLUMBIA Funeral services for Ms. Ashleigh Elizabeth Simons will be held Friday at 2:00 p.m. (viewing 1:00 p.m.) at the Bethlehem Baptist Church, College Place, with burial to follow in the church's cemetery. Public viewing will be held Thursday from 2:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel. Surviving are: her mother, CharleSeena Faulk; father, Charles Simons; brothers, Charles Simons, Jr. and Barry Moorer; sister, Charli Elizabeth Simons; grandmothers, Alberta Thomas Faulk and Dianna Simons; grandfather, Charles Goodwin; other loving relatives, and friends.
Published in The State on Jan. 9, 2020