Ashleigh Elizabeth Simons

Service Information
Leevy's Funeral Home
1831 Taylor St.
Columbia, SC
29201
(803)-771-7799
Viewing
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Leevy's Funeral Home
1831 Taylor St.
Columbia, SC 29201
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Bethlehem Baptist Church
College Place, SC
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
2:00 PM
Bethlehem Baptist Church
College Place, SC
Burial
Following Services
church's cemetery
Obituary
Ashleigh Elizabeth Simons COLUMBIA Funeral services for Ms. Ashleigh Elizabeth Simons will be held Friday at 2:00 p.m. (viewing 1:00 p.m.) at the Bethlehem Baptist Church, College Place, with burial to follow in the church's cemetery. Public viewing will be held Thursday from 2:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel. Surviving are: her mother, CharleSeena Faulk; father, Charles Simons; brothers, Charles Simons, Jr. and Barry Moorer; sister, Charli Elizabeth Simons; grandmothers, Alberta Thomas Faulk and Dianna Simons; grandfather, Charles Goodwin; other loving relatives, and friends.
Published in The State on Jan. 9, 2020
