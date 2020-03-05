Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ashley Kristin Ellis. View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Dutch Fork 7600 WOODROW ST Irmo , SC 29063 (803)-732-2211 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Dunbar Funeral Home - Dutch Fork 7600 WOODROW ST Irmo , SC 29063 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ashley Kristin Ellis COLUMBIA - Ashley Kristin Ellis danced off into the light just as she lived ~ gracefully, quietly and peacefully on Thursday, February 27, 2020, surrounded by her family and friends. Ashley was diagnosed in 2016 with Stage IV Metastatic Breast Cancer which progressed to Leptomeningeal Metastases in 2019. Born in Columbia, SC on September 24, 1979, she was the daughter of Deborah "Debbie" Lee Scott Ellis of Irmo, SC and the late Michael Antony "Tony" Ellis. In addition to her mother, Ashley is survived her beloved brother, Michael Scott Ellis of Charleston, SC; her Grandmother, Lou C. Hudgins of Thomaston, Georgia; her Great Uncle, Osby Cromer, Jr. of Mt. Dora, Florida; Godson, Bentley Ray Croxton of Lexington, SC; and her fiancé, William Travis Sauls, II of Irmo, SC. At the age of four, Ashley began her love affair with dance at Calvert Brodie in Columbia, SC, where she met and studied under Radenko Pavlovich, which ultimately lead her to William Starrett and Columbia City Ballet. She was an apprentice and a member of the Columbia City Ballet Company at a very early age. During her time with the Columbia City Ballet, she formed many loving relationships that she held very dear to her throughout her life. Ashley adored Mr. Starrett, he was her ultimate mentor and inspired her to develop talents beyond what she even imagined. She possessed a grace about her that was present on any stage and in any room she entered. Ashley also spent many years as an integral part of KO Enterprises, Columbia, SC where her hard work and meticulous personality was evident every hour of every day. Ashley was a beautiful light in a sometimes gloomy world and although she never sought to be in the spotlight, her natural beauty commanded it. She gave her all to everything she did and everyone she loved, always looking out for others. She kept her life, family and friends very close to her heart. Ashley loved to travel and was given the opportunity to travel the world, enjoying many fascinating adventures with loved ones. Ashley was a member of the First Baptist Church in Thomaston, Georgia where she greatly admired and loved Pastor Bill Barber. Always the quiet and mighty warrior, she fought with a strength that should inspire all who know and love her. The family would like to thank Dr. Frank J. Breschia, MD, FACP, MUSC, Sara Sneedy, RN, MUSC, Brook N. Smith, APRN Palliative Care, MUSC, Charleston, SC, for their compassionate care; Kelly Sanders Croxton, Lexington, SC, for her lifetime of friendship to Ashley; and Stephanie Birch, Columbia, SC, for her love and support during our family's time of grief. A visitation for Ashley will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020, from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m. at Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel, 7600 Woodrow Street, Irmo, SC 29063. The family will hold a private burial at a later date. Memorials may be made to Hollings Cancer Center, Medical University of South Carolina, 86 Jonathan Lucas Street, Charleston, SC 29425. Memories may be shared at

