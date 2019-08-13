Atdrean Wilson Palmore

Service Information
Leevy's Funeral Home
1831 Taylor St.
Columbia, SC
29201
(803)-771-7799
Viewing
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Leevy's Funeral Home
1831 Taylor St.
Columbia, SC 29201
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Leevy's Funeral Home
1831 Taylor St.
Columbia, SC 29201
View Map
Obituary
Atdrean Wilson Palmore COLUMBIA Funeral services for Mrs. Atdrean Wilson Palmore will be held Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. at the Leevy's Funeral Home, Taylor Street Chapel, with burial to follow in the Green Haven Memorial Gardens, Elgin. Viewing will be held on Tuesday from 2:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Surviving are: her sons, Melvin (Angie) Palmore and Samuel (Denise) Palmore; daughters, Beverly Palmore (Danna, Sr.) Davis, Lisa Palmore, Alexis Palmore, and Denise Palmore (Christopher) Williams; a sister, Lorean Wilson Long; a host of grandchildren; great-grandchildren; other loving relatives and friends.
Published in The State on Aug. 13, 2019
