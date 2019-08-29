Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Attice Holland Counts. View Sign Service Information McSwain-Evans Funeral Home 1724 Main St. Newberry , SC 29108 (803)-276-0610 Visitation 3:00 PM - 4:00 PM West End Baptist Church Funeral service 4:00 PM West End Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Attice Holland Counts NEWBERRY - Attice Holland Counts, 93, widow of John L. Counts, died Monday, August 26, 2019 at Prisma Health Baptist Hospital. Born on August 31, 1925 in Simpsonville, she was a daughter of the late Farish Furman and Geneva Graydon Holland. She was a graduate of Silverstreet High School and retired from Damon International. She was a member of West End Baptist Church. She loved visiting with her friends and family. While at the Lowman Home, she would visit with other residents where she would sing hymns and play hymns on her harmonica. She is survived by a daughter, Rita (Brian) Baxter of Columbia; granddaughters, Rachel Cumalander Jurkovic of Seminole, FL and Andrea Cumalander Livingston of Chapin; great-grandchildren, Stella Jurkovic, Jax Jurkovic, and Easton Livingston. She was predeceased by brothers, R.C. Holland, Haskell Holland, Floyd Holland, and Massie Holland; and sisters, Janice H. Cooper, and Hattie H. Hogge. Funeral services will be held at 4:00PM Saturday, August 31, 2019 at West End Baptist Church by the Rev. Tim Thompson. Burial will follow in Newberry Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the church. Memorials may be made to West End Baptist Church, 620 Main Street, Newberry, SC 29108 or to The Heritage At Lowman, 2101 Dutch Fork Road, Chapin, SC 29036. McSwain-Evans Funeral Home, Inc.

