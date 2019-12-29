Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Aubrey Whitfield. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Aubrey Leon Whitfield WINNSBORO - Mr. Aubrey Leon Whitfield, 96, of Winnsboro passed away on Friday, December 27, 2019. Born in Dunwoody, GA and raised in Austell, GA, he was the son of the late Edgar and Annie Swain Whitfield. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Emily Team Whitfield; son, Swain Whitfield (Amy); daughter, Elizabeth W. Hartman; two brothers, H. Charles Whitfield and Allen P. "Pep" Whitfield; sister, Mildred W. Rowan; six grandchildren, Hunter Whitfield, Annie Grace Whitfield, Emma Whitfield, Margaret Rogers (Jeremy), Olivia Hartman and Erin Hartman; and one great granddaughter, Vanessa Thompson. He is also survived by two sisters-in-law, Mrs. Edna T. Bell and Mrs. Helen Team. In addition to his parents, Aubrey is predeceased by a sister, Flora Whitfield; two brothers, Hubert Whitfield and Thomas N. Whitfield; two brothers-in-law, Ben L. Team, Jr. and John Bell, and his wife's parents, Mr. and Mrs. Ben L. Team, Sr. whom he loved dearly. Aubrey lived through the Great Depression and served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during WWII. After the war, he enrolled at the University of Georgia on the GI Bill where he earned a BS degree in Forestry. He began his career in forestry with International Paper Company in Georgetown, SC and worked in several towns in North and South Carolina, with the majority of that time being in Winnsboro. After nearly 40 years with International Paper, he retired in Winnsboro as senior forester in the land and timber division where he managed thousands of acres in 18 SC counties and 9 NC counties. After retirement, he worked for David Brown Realty and devoted much of his time to his church, Sion Presbyterian, which he dearly loved. He served as deacon, elder, Sunday school teacher, and chairman of the cemetery committee. He was a church camp counselor and Scout leader and followed the successes of the young people he mentored throughout life. He was a Master Gardener and known for his ability to identify nearly any plant or tree species. He valued hard, physical work and instilled that value in those around him. He enjoyed following the Georgia Bulldogs and watching football with his family. Most importantly, he loved his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and cherished his family. Memorial services will be held at 1 o'clock PM Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Sion Presbyterian Church, 116 W. Washington Street, Winnsboro conducted by Reverend Rebekah Carpenter and Reverend Dr. Dwight Pearson. The family will receive friends after the memorial service in the church fellowship hall. Interment will be at the historic Quaker Cemetery in Camden, SC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Sion Presbyterian Church, 116 W. Washington Street, Winnsboro, SC 29180. Pope Funeral Home is serving the Whitfield family.

Published in The State on Dec. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close