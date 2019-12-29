Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Audrey Cate. View Sign Service Information Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel 7600 Trenholm Road Columbia , SC 29223 (803)-754-6290 Send Flowers Obituary

Audrey Addy Cate 1941 ~ 2019 COLUMBIA - Audrey Addy Cate, 78, passed away December 24, 2019. Born in Columbia on December 21, 1941, she was the daughter of Thelma Fulmer and Aubrey Franklin Addy. She was married for 59 years to Charles H. Cate, Sr. Mrs. Cate graduated from Columbia High School in 1959, where she was elected student body president and homecoming queen. She attended the University of South Carolina and was a member of Delta Delta Delta sorority. In 1960, she married her high school sweetheart, and the two of them were among the first couples to travel concurrently for overseas naval duty. For two years they lived on Guam and made lifelong friends with whom they had frequent reunions. After returning to Columbia, Mrs. Cate worked in the family business, Cate-McLaurin Co., until the birth of her first son. Later she worked at First Presbyterian Church as an assistant to the treasurer Tom Whaley. In addition to volunteering as an active member of the Junior League, Mrs. Cate had a heart for children with dyslexia. Her interest led her to tutor students in reading and serve as a long-term board member at Sandhills School during its formative years. An avid and skilled tennis player, gardener and reader, she was a member of Wistaria Garden Club and the Junior League Book Club. In her free time she loved to dance, travel and shop for antiques. Most of all Mrs. Cate loved caring for her family and worshiping at her church, First Presbyterian. She is survived by her husband and three sons: Charles Hamilton Cate, Jr. (Sue) of Columbia; Newman Perry Cate of Columbia; and Aubrey Franklin Cate (Margaret) of Vienna, VA. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, whom she adored: Charles Hardie Cate of Washington, DC; Newman Perry Cate, Jr. of San Francisco, CA; Susannah Mayrant Cate and Emily Glenn Cate of Columbia; David Franklin Cate, Elizabeth Grace Cate and Caroline Joy Cate of Vienna, VA. In addition, Mrs. Cate is survived by her loving brother, Wayne Fulmer Addy (Gloria) of Chapin, SC, and many nieces and nephews. A funeral service for Mrs. Cate will be held 2 o'clock, Thursday, January 2, 2020, at First Presbyterian Church, 1324 Marion Street, Columbia, with Dr. Derek W. H. Thomas and The Rev. David H. Lauten officiating. Burial will be in the churchyard with a reception to follow in Jackson Hall. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. The Cate family would particularly like to thank Kia Corbitt, Ruth Johnson and the Rose Garden staff at Still Hopes for the care and support they gave Mrs. Cate during the past year. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be sent to First Presbyterian Church, 1324 Marion St., Columbia, SC 29201 or the Rose Garden Neighborhood at Still Hopes Episcopal Retirement Community, 1 Still Hopes Dr., West Columbia, SC 29169. Memories and condolences may be shared at

