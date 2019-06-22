Audrey Geddings Chandler

Obituary
Audrey Geddings Chandler GILBERT Funeral services for Audrey Geddings Chandler, 78, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 24, 2019 at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel, with interment to follow in First Calvary Baptist Church cemetery in Leesville. The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to of Columbia, 121 Executive Center Dr., #138, Columbia, SC 29210. Mrs. Chandler was born September 28, 1940 in Newberry, SC and passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. She was a daughter of the late Pauline Fulmer and Marion Rembert Geddings. Mrs. Chandler retired from Phillips Corporation/Mepco. She is survived by her children, Shana Chandler of Charleston, SC and Erik Chandler of Gilbert; grandchildren, Kelsey A. Lovett and Lauren A. Scannell and sister, Rita G. Hampton of Macon, GA. "Please don't forget your Shamrocks." www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on June 22, 2019
Funeral Home Details
