Audrey Geddings Chandler GILBERT Funeral services for Audrey Geddings Chandler, 78, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 24, 2019 at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel, with interment to follow in First Calvary Baptist Church cemetery in Leesville. The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to of Columbia, 121 Executive Center Dr., #138, Columbia, SC 29210. Mrs. Chandler was born September 28, 1940 in Newberry, SC and passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019. She was a daughter of the late Pauline Fulmer and Marion Rembert Geddings. Mrs. Chandler retired from Phillips Corporation/Mepco. She is survived by her children, Shana Chandler of Charleston, SC and Erik Chandler of Gilbert; grandchildren, Kelsey A. Lovett and Lauren A. Scannell and sister, Rita G. Hampton of Macon, GA. "Please don't forget your Shamrocks." www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on June 22, 2019