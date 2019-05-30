Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Audrey James Edge. View Sign Service Information Powers Funeral Home 832 Ridgeway Rd Lugoff , SC 29078 (803)-408-8711 Send Flowers Obituary

Audrey James Edge LUGOFF A funeral service for Audrey James Edge, 85, will be held on Saturday at 11:00 a.m., with a visitation 1hr prior, at Powers Funeral Home. Burial in Fort Jackson National Cemetery will be on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 10 a.m. The Rev. Greg Sweet will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spears Creek Baptist Church Land Fund. Mrs. Edge, wife of the late James Dewey Edge, passed away Monday, May 27, 2019. Born in Galivants Ferry, S.C., she was a daughter of the late John James and Foy Evelyn Jones James. Mrs. Edge was a member of Spears Creek Baptist Church. She enjoyed gardening and taking care of her grandchildren. Surviving are her children, Nancy Powell, Audrey Kim Fedrow (Bruno), Cherie Nobrega (Joao) and James D. Edge II (Dawn); siblings, Esther Ehlke (Pete) and Ruth Polk (Carl); daughter-in-law, Jeannie Wade; 14 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son, Bob Wade; and sister, Linda Banks.

