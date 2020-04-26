Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Audrey Odell James Snead. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Audrey Odell (James) Snead BRANDYWINE, MD - Audrey Odell (James) Snead was born on April 8, 1931 in New York City, the eldest of two daughters of the late Oregon and Melvena (Mitchell) James. At an early age she moved to South Carolina with her family and she began a lifelong membership at St. Augustine's Episcopal Church in Wedgefield, SC where she served as a Vestry member and Lay Reader. Mrs. Snead was married to the late, James E. Snead, Sr., a US Air Force Serviceman; their marriage was blessed with one child, James E. Snead, II. Mrs. Snead received her education in the public schools of Sumter SC. She graduated from Lincoln High School in 1949 and in 1953 she received her B.A. Degree from Morris College. Mrs. Snead later taught at Lincoln High School for several years before moving to Rome, New York, where she retired from the New York State School System as an Educator. Once retired (1986), Mrs. Snead returned to South Carolina and made the Waverly Community in Columbia her home. She was best known for her work in the political arena as a dedicated Democrat and Community Activist who worked endlessly to encourage voter registration. She served over 30 years as a Richland County Democrat Party Officer and Poll Manager of Ward 9. Mrs. Snead's home was the first stop on the political campaign trail as she assumed the responsibility of signing Candidates running for various offices. Numerous candidates recognized that her support, years of experience, and her commitment to their success, were exactly what they needed to run a successful campaign. Mrs. Snead was honored to be elected as a SC National Delegate for many years. She was always excited to travel to the many events to represent South Carolina's Democratic Party including each National Convention from 1984-2016. As a SC National Delegate, Mrs. Snead attended both Presidential Inaugurations of Bill Clinton (1993 & 1997) and Barack Obama (2009 & 2013) in Washington, DC. Left to cherish Mrs. Snead's many fond memories are her son, James and Elaine Snead; two grandchildren, Jason and Jasmine Snead; two great grandsons, Lelouch and Lokee Snead all of Brandywine, MD. Her sister, Jean (James) and Senator Kay Patterson of Columbia, SC; one niece, Pamela (Patterson) Lackey of Atlanta, GA; the Descendants of the beloved Isham and Maria J. Mitchell Family of which Mrs. Snead was the Matriarch; God Sister, Ruby James and a host of other relatives and loving friends including Florence Barnett, Gloria Bean, Diane Sumpter, her political heartbeats, educators, sorority sisters and Richard (Laura) Johnson who shared her home in Columbia for many years. Mrs. Snead will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, VA with her late Husband, James Edward Snead, Sr. A Celebration of Mrs. Snead's Life will be held at a later date in Columbia, SC.

