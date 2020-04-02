Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Audrey Styles Johnson. View Sign Service Information Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel 7600 Trenholm Road Columbia , SC 29223 (803)-754-6290 Visitation 9:00 AM - 4:00 PM Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel 7600 Trenholm Road Columbia , SC 29223 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Audrey (McNair) Styles Johnson COLUMBIA Audrey (McNair) Styles Johnson, 68, of Columbia, died at home, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Born in Columbia, SC, on December 3, 1951, she was a daughter of the late Arthur Murray and Elise Tucker McNair. Audrey graduated from Dentsville High School in 1970 and earned an Associate degree from Columbia Commercial College in 1972. She married Gerald "Jerry" E. Styles on January 14, 1972. Prior to her retirement in 2012, she worked for Blue Cross Blue Shield for over 40 years and served as a Medicare Reimbursement Supervisor. Audrey was very active in Southern Baptist Church life around her community, where she loved serving the Lord and singing in various choirs. In her free time, she enjoyed spending time outdoors, time with her family and friends, as well as volunteering at hospitals and non-profits. She especially loved her grandchildren and was proud of each one. Survivors include her husband, Nathan "Nate" C. Johnson; daughter, Amanda "Mandy" Styles Gilmore (Rev. Matthew Gilmore); "Gilmore Grands"- Jenna Marie, Lydia Elise, Savannah Rose, Isabella Kathryn, Emory "Emma" Sloan, Joshua Brent, Micah Charles, and Elizabeth Audrey Grace; a brother, Danny (Dixie) McNair; step-children, Christy Johnson, Natasha O'Brien, Katlyn Russell, Nate Johnson, III, as well as numerous extended loving family members. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Gerald "Jerry" E. Styles; and her brothers. In light of the recent CVOID-19 pandemic and orders from authorities, the graveside service for Mrs. Johnson will be private. Mrs. Johnson will be laid to rest at Greenlawn Memorial Park beside her first husband, Jerry. Those who wish to have a private time of remembrance with Mrs. Johnson may do so between the hours of 9 and 4 o'clock, Thursday, April 2nd, at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia. A public memorial service will be held as soon as possible, pending clearance from the pandemic. Memories and condolences may be shared at

