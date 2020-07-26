Audrey (McNair) Styles Johnson COLUMBIA Audrey (McNair) Styles Johnson, 68, of Columbia, died at home, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Born in Columbia, SC, on December 3, 1951, she was a daughter of the late Arthur Murray and Elise Tucker McNair. Survivors include her husband, Nathan "Nate" C. Johnson; daughter, Amanda "Mandy" Styles Gilmore (Rev. Matthew Gilmore); "Gilmore Grands"- Jenna Marie, Lydia Elise, Savannah Rose, Isabella Kathryn, Emory "Emma" Sloan, Joshua Brent, Micah Charles, and Elizabeth Audrey Grace; a brother, Danny (Dixie) McNair; step-children, Christy Johnson, Natasha O'Brien, Katlyn Russell, Nate Johnson, III, as well as numerous extended loving family members. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Gerald "Jerry" E. Styles; and her brothers. "A life so beautiful deserves remembering." We extend an invitation to our friends & family to join us on Friday, July 31st, from 6-8:00pm at her home, 146 Rockerfella Lane, Columbia, for a time of celebration. With COVID-19 in mind, the memorial will be held outdoors and you may drive by or stop and fellowship as you feel comfortable. We look forward to seeing you! Mrs. Johnson was to laid to rest following a private graveside service at Greenlawn Memorial Park on April 3, 2020. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com