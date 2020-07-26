1/2
Audrey Styles (McNair) Johnson
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Audrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Audrey (McNair) Styles Johnson COLUMBIA Audrey (McNair) Styles Johnson, 68, of Columbia, died at home, Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Born in Columbia, SC, on December 3, 1951, she was a daughter of the late Arthur Murray and Elise Tucker McNair. Survivors include her husband, Nathan "Nate" C. Johnson; daughter, Amanda "Mandy" Styles Gilmore (Rev. Matthew Gilmore); "Gilmore Grands"- Jenna Marie, Lydia Elise, Savannah Rose, Isabella Kathryn, Emory "Emma" Sloan, Joshua Brent, Micah Charles, and Elizabeth Audrey Grace; a brother, Danny (Dixie) McNair; step-children, Christy Johnson, Natasha O'Brien, Katlyn Russell, Nate Johnson, III, as well as numerous extended loving family members. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Gerald "Jerry" E. Styles; and her brothers. "A life so beautiful deserves remembering." We extend an invitation to our friends & family to join us on Friday, July 31st, from 6-8:00pm at her home, 146 Rockerfella Lane, Columbia, for a time of celebration. With COVID-19 in mind, the memorial will be held outdoors and you may drive by or stop and fellowship as you feel comfortable. We look forward to seeing you! Mrs. Johnson was to laid to rest following a private graveside service at Greenlawn Memorial Park on April 3, 2020. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Memorial Gathering
06:00 - 08:00 PM
her home
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved