Augusta (Dootsy) M. Jones KANSAS CITY, MO - Augusta (Dootsy) M. Jones, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on March 5, 2020 at John Knox Village Care Center in Kansas City, Missouri. She was born April 22, 1930 in Columbia, SC to T.J. and Millicent Miles. She was a graduate of Booker T. Washington High School and continued her education at Bennett College and Allen University. Followed by a Masters Degree at Temple University in Philadelphia, PA. After marrying and moving to Philadelphia, Dootsy taught in the Philadelphia School System for over thirty years until her retirement. In 2005 she returned to Columbia, SC and then moved to the Kansas City, MO area in 2011 to be cared for by her son and daughter in-law. Dootsy truly lived life to the fullest enjoying music, playing pinochle, traveling nationally and internationally with family and her long time friend and companion, Mr. Joe Harrison of Philadelphia. She was a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated. She is survived by son John W. Bluford III (Joanne), daughter Millicent A. Bluford, grandchildren John W. Bluford IV and Jennifer A. Bluford, great grandchild Luke Watkins, extended family members and many close friends. A memorial service will be held in Columbia, SC in the spring/summer of 2020.
Published in The State on Mar. 18, 2020