Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Auguste Maria Culclasure. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Auguste Maria Culclasure COLUMBIA - Auguste Maria Culclasure, age 85, passed away on September 7, 2019 surrounded by her loving family in Columbia, SC. "Gusti"/"Christy", a native of Germany, was born June 19, 1934 in Passau. She is predeceased by her beloved husband, Emory Culclasure, and her mother, Wilhelmenia Merz. She is survived by her sister, Gisela Mill; her daughter, Karen Addison; her son, Norman Culclasure (Barbara); and her grand-daughters, Kailey Addison (Taydem) and Nadine Culclasure (Dean); grandson, Jon Peek; and her great-granddaughter, Autumn Culclasure. She was an active member of Trinity Presbyterian Church. She will be remembered by her family and friends as an incredibly loving lady with a sparkly personality and wardrobe and a heart of gold. She fought cancer for over seven years with incredible courage and a smile always on her face. She loved all animals, especially her dachshunds. Her smile and her laughter will be dearly missed by all. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 4 p.m. at Thompson Funeral Home on Leesburg Rd., Columbia, SC 29209. The family will receive friends at Thompson Funeral Home beginning at 3 p.m., prior to the service. Interment will immediately follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family would like to thank all of her caregivers for their loving care and support. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made in Gusti's name to the Animal Protection League, PO Box 5354, Columbia, SC 29250; or Trinity Presbyterian Church, 1000 Greenlawn Dr., Columbia, SC 29209 Family and friends may sign the online guest book at

Auguste Maria Culclasure COLUMBIA - Auguste Maria Culclasure, age 85, passed away on September 7, 2019 surrounded by her loving family in Columbia, SC. "Gusti"/"Christy", a native of Germany, was born June 19, 1934 in Passau. She is predeceased by her beloved husband, Emory Culclasure, and her mother, Wilhelmenia Merz. She is survived by her sister, Gisela Mill; her daughter, Karen Addison; her son, Norman Culclasure (Barbara); and her grand-daughters, Kailey Addison (Taydem) and Nadine Culclasure (Dean); grandson, Jon Peek; and her great-granddaughter, Autumn Culclasure. She was an active member of Trinity Presbyterian Church. She will be remembered by her family and friends as an incredibly loving lady with a sparkly personality and wardrobe and a heart of gold. She fought cancer for over seven years with incredible courage and a smile always on her face. She loved all animals, especially her dachshunds. Her smile and her laughter will be dearly missed by all. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at 4 p.m. at Thompson Funeral Home on Leesburg Rd., Columbia, SC 29209. The family will receive friends at Thompson Funeral Home beginning at 3 p.m., prior to the service. Interment will immediately follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family would like to thank all of her caregivers for their loving care and support. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made in Gusti's name to the Animal Protection League, PO Box 5354, Columbia, SC 29250; or Trinity Presbyterian Church, 1000 Greenlawn Dr., Columbia, SC 29209 Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com Published in The State on Sept. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close