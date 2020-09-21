1/1
Austin Gipson
Austin Gipson COLUMBIA, SC - Graveside services for Mr. Austin Gipson will be held 10:00 a.m. today at Ft. Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Road Columbia. Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services, 2624 Alpine Road, Columbia has been entrusted with arrangements. He is survived by his wife, Otha Holmes Gipson, of Columbia, SC; daughter, Candace Gipson, of Charlotte, NC; step-daughter, Tonya Holmes of Columbia, SC; sister, Alma Cooper, of Sumter, SC; brother-in-law, Willie J. Holmes of Columbia, SC; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family members, and friends.

Published in The State on Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Ft. Jackson National Cemetery
Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services
2624 Alpine Rd
Columbia, SC 29223
(803) 735-1205
