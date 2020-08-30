Austin Sheheen CAMDEN, SC - Austin Moses Sheheen, Jr, died Saturday, August 29. 2020. Father John Zimmerman will officiate the private service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Building Fund, 1709 Lyttleton Street, Camden, SC 29020 or Food for the Soul, PO Box 1591, Camden, SC 29021. He is survived by his wife, Joan A. Sheheen and his daughters: Teresa Sheheen Ross (Fred), Rhonda Sheheen Hammond (Vernon), Donna Sheheen Watson (Mitchell), Rebecca Sheheen, Laura Sheheen Bradham, Brenda Sheheen Carmon, and Amanda K. Sheheen (Michael Sanford); twenty five grandchildren; thirty-three great-grandchildren; and brother, Bob Sheheen. He was predeceased by his mother, Lucile R. Sheheen and father, Austin M. Sheheen, Sr., and brothers Fred and Michael Sheheen. He was the founding member of Sheheen, Hancock & Godwin, Certified Public Accountants. He served as Chairman of the Kershaw County Council from 1975 until 1990, President of the Camden Rotary Club, President of the Junior Chamber of Commerce, President of Senior Chamber of Commerce, President of SC Numismatic Association, served on the SC Association of CPA's, American Institute of CPA's Governing Council, SC Board of Accountancy, Corporate Board Member of Synovus (National Bank of South Carolina), President of World Society of Paper Money Collectors, Board Member of Central Carolina Community Foundation, Chairman of Historic Camden, Trustee of the University of South Carolina Development Foundation, Treasurer of American Numismatic Association, Brig. Gen. Joint Service Detachment of South Carolina Military Department. Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the Sheheen family by visiting www.kornegayfuneral.com