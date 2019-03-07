Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ava Frampton. View Sign

Ava Louise Frampton CHESAPEAKE, VA - Ava Louise Frampton, 72, of Chesapeake, VA, passed peacefully into the Glory of Christ on March 4, 2019. She was born in Cheraw, SC to the late Hiram Stutts and Gertrude Jacobs Stutts. She was predeceased by two of her siblings, Geri Stutts and Robert Stutts. Ava was a graduate of University High School, ("Miss Bantam", 1964). She will be fondly remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Roger David Frampton; children, Aaron Frampton, Lesley Johnston, and Elizabeth Frampton; grandchildren, Chelsea Love, Elaina Frampton, Nathan Frampton, Celeste Herring, and Oliver Johnston; and siblings, Hiram Stutts, Jr., Helen Clark, and Thomas Stutts. A service to celebrate her life will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Graham Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake, VA, 23320. Interment will follow at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held with family one hour prior to the service. Please visit her book of memories at

Ava Louise Frampton CHESAPEAKE, VA - Ava Louise Frampton, 72, of Chesapeake, VA, passed peacefully into the Glory of Christ on March 4, 2019. She was born in Cheraw, SC to the late Hiram Stutts and Gertrude Jacobs Stutts. She was predeceased by two of her siblings, Geri Stutts and Robert Stutts. Ava was a graduate of University High School, ("Miss Bantam", 1964). She will be fondly remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Roger David Frampton; children, Aaron Frampton, Lesley Johnston, and Elizabeth Frampton; grandchildren, Chelsea Love, Elaina Frampton, Nathan Frampton, Celeste Herring, and Oliver Johnston; and siblings, Hiram Stutts, Jr., Helen Clark, and Thomas Stutts. A service to celebrate her life will be held Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 12 p.m. at Graham Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake, VA, 23320. Interment will follow at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held with family one hour prior to the service. Please visit her book of memories at www.grahamfuneralhome.com to leave a note to the family. Published in The State on Mar. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close