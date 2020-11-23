Avery Parrish, Jr.
January 2, 1937 - November 21, 2020
Johnston, South Carolina - Avery Bland Parrish, Jr., 83, died Saturday, November 21, 2020 at his residence.
Born in Saluda County and a son of the late Avery Bland Parrish, Sr. and Sarah Elizabeth Powell Parrish, he was the husband of Raye Hyler Parrish. Mr. Parrish served in the South Carolina National Guard, 122nd Engineer Company in Saluda and was a cattle farmer and worked in Real Estate. He was a member of Richland Springs Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and as Chairman of the Board of Deacons, served on numerous church committees, and served on committees of the Ridge Baptist Association, as well as moderator.
Surviving are his wife, Raye Hyler Parrish, a daughter, Sandra Parrish of Atlanta, GA, five sisters, Sarah (Curtis) Johnson and Alice Parrish both of Ridge Spring, Gelilah (David) Barksdale of Beaver, WV, Doris (Perry) Shelley of Litchfield Beach and Kaye (Steve) Pazderski of Ward, as well as several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and -nephews.
Mr. Parrish was preceded in death by a brother and sister-in-law, Dock Lester Parrish and Peggy C. Parrish and a niece, Stephanie Meadows.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Richland Springs Baptist Church with Rev. Steve Jones officiating. Interment will follow at Saluda Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends following the service at the graveside.
Memorials may be made to Richland Springs Baptist Church, 1895 Duncan Road, Ward, SC 29138.
