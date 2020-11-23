1/1
Avery Parrish Jr.
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Avery's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Avery Parrish, Jr.
January 2, 1937 - November 21, 2020
Johnston, South Carolina - Avery Bland Parrish, Jr., 83, died Saturday, November 21, 2020 at his residence.
Born in Saluda County and a son of the late Avery Bland Parrish, Sr. and Sarah Elizabeth Powell Parrish, he was the husband of Raye Hyler Parrish. Mr. Parrish served in the South Carolina National Guard, 122nd Engineer Company in Saluda and was a cattle farmer and worked in Real Estate. He was a member of Richland Springs Baptist Church where he served as a deacon and as Chairman of the Board of Deacons, served on numerous church committees, and served on committees of the Ridge Baptist Association, as well as moderator.
Surviving are his wife, Raye Hyler Parrish, a daughter, Sandra Parrish of Atlanta, GA, five sisters, Sarah (Curtis) Johnson and Alice Parrish both of Ridge Spring, Gelilah (David) Barksdale of Beaver, WV, Doris (Perry) Shelley of Litchfield Beach and Kaye (Steve) Pazderski of Ward, as well as several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and -nephews.
Mr. Parrish was preceded in death by a brother and sister-in-law, Dock Lester Parrish and Peggy C. Parrish and a niece, Stephanie Meadows.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Richland Springs Baptist Church with Rev. Steve Jones officiating. Interment will follow at Saluda Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends following the service at the graveside.
Memorials may be made to Richland Springs Baptist Church, 1895 Duncan Road, Ward, SC 29138.
Please share your memories and condolences online at www.rameyfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Visitation
at the graveside
Send Flowers
NOV
24
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Richland Springs Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ramey Funeral Home
202 North Rudolph St.
Saluda, SC 29138
864-445-2366
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 22, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Monika Stewart
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved