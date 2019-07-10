Guest Book View Sign Service Information Caughman-Harman Funeral Home - Lexington Chapel 503 N Lake Dr Lexington , SC 29072 (803)-359-6118 Send Flowers Obituary



Azilee W. Rogers Lindler LEXINGTON - Azilee W. Rogers Lindler, 96, went to heaven on Monday, July 8, 2019 after weeks of illness. She looked forward to life in heaven and a reunion with her beloved husband. She was the much loved "bride" of Robert Mendel Lindler. They enjoyed 64 years together - especially time with family and on vacation in Maggie Valley, NC. Services for Azilee Lindler will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at St. Peter's Lutheran Church with interment to follow in the church cemetery. Officiating will be the Rev. Bill White, Rev. Leon Rawl and Rev. Cassandra Boehringer. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel. Memorials may be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 1130 St. Peters Rd., Lexington, SC 29072. Azilee Lindler was an active member of her community and church, where she gave a lot of her time and skills to volunteer work. She was a lifetime member of Dorcus Circle at St. Peter's where she also taught children's Sunday school for many years. Azilee also volunteered with the local Red Cross for many years helping with Blood Banks, as well as donating her own blood for many years. She was also a long-time member of the Lake Murray Community Club and the Lexington Literary Club. Two of her favorite groups which brought her much joy were her Canasta Club and her Aggravation game group. Before her marriage, she worked for a Lexington County agency. After her children were in school she worked at Sessions Department Store in Lexington. Later she worked for 26 years as a school secretary for six principals at Lexington High School. She was highly respected and thoroughly enjoyed the work with educators and students; she remembered each of them. Azilee is survived by her brother, Hugh Rogers (Maro) of Lexington; her daughter, Roberta L. Ferrell (Robert B.) of Columbia; sons, Mendel L. Lindler, Sr. (Debra K.) of Lexington, Rev. Roger E. Lindler (Melba S.) of Spartanburg; six grandchildren, Maria Lindler-Steinke of Mt. Pleasant, SC, R. Douglas Ferrell (Marie) of Los Gatos, CA, M. Lee Lindler, Jr. (Katie) of Johns Island, SC, Ben K. Ferrell (Bree) of Grand Junction, CO, Kevin C. Lindler of Johns Island, SC and Amy E. Lindler of New York, NY; two step-grandchildren, Mandy Jenkins of Lexington and Shaun M. Green of Charlotte, NC; four great-grandchildren, Alli, T.J. and Katie Steinke of Mt. Pleasant, SC and Asher Robert Ferrell of Grand Junction, CO; seven step-great-great-grandchildren and sisters-in-law, Cheryl Rogers and Letha Dare Wessinger Long. Azilee was predeceased by husband, Robert M. Lindler; by parents, Julia and Bill Rogers and brothers, Charlie Wessinger, Newman Wessinger (Adelaide) and Wilbur Rogers, along with many beloved nieces and nephews. Mrs. Lindler, affectionately known as "Mama Lee", was much respected and beloved by her husband, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and all who knew her. Hers was an honorable life fully lived. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net Published in The State on July 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

