Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for B. Floyd. View Sign Service Information Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel 7600 Trenholm Road Columbia , SC 29223 (803)-754-6290 Send Flowers Obituary

B. Lee Floyd COLUMBIA - A memorial service for B. Lee Floyd will be held at 11 o'clock Tuesday morning, July 30th, at First Presbyterian Church, with The Rev. David H. Lauten officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in Jackson Hall. A private burial will precede the service in Elmwood Cemetery. Mr. Floyd passed away on July 26, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, John C. Floyd, Sr. and Eloise Clardy Floyd; as well as his brother, John C. "Jack" Floyd, Jr. Born March 25, 1939 in Evanston, Illinois, he grew up in Columbia and attended Columbia public schools. He was a 1957 graduate of Dreher High School, where he played on two state championship basketball teams and was named to the All-State Team his senior year. He graduated with scholastic honors from Clemson University in 1961 with a bachelor's degree in industrial management. Active in numerous campus organizations and activities at Clemson, he was named to the Who's Who in American Colleges and Universities and was selected as one of 16 outstanding seniors in the Taps annual yearbook. After military service with the South Carolina Air National Guard, Mr. Floyd began his professional career with Duke Energy Cooperation in Charlotte, NC and Spartanburg, SC. In 1964, he joined The Citizens and Southern National Bank of South Carolina and embarked on a 37-year career in commercial banking with C&S and successor banks. He was a graduate of the Stonier Graduate School of Banking at Rutgers University, and held numerous management positions related to commercial real estate and retail finance in Columbia, Charleston, and Florence. He retired as a Senior Vice President from Bank of America in 2001. During his lifetime, Mr. Floyd was involved in leadership positions in a number of community organizations. He was president of the Greater Florence, SC Chamber of Commerce, president of the Florence Kiwanis Club, president of the South Carolina Philharmonic Orchestra, and served on the board of directors of the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce and Laurel Crest Retirement Community. He was a member of Forest Lake Club, The Summit Club, and the Caprician Club. Mr. Floyd was a lifelong member of First Presbyterian Church where he served as an usher and was a member of the Men's Bible Class. He enjoyed playing golf, traveling, and being with friends and family. He will be remembered for his service to God, as well as his love and devotion to family and friends. Mr. Floyd is survived by his wife of 31 years, the former Elizabeth "Betty" Tucker; stepdaughters, Elizabeth "Betsy" A. Pennington and husband, James, of Birmingham, AL, Katherine Lee Marcus and husband, David, of Lewisville, NC; sisters-in-law, Ann M. Floyd of Murrells Inlet, SC and Katherine T. Nassor and her husband, Edward, of Fairfax, VA ; nephew, J. Clark Floyd, III. of Savannah, GA; niece, Virginia "Dinya" F. Norris of Greenville, SC; grandchildren, Mary Arden Pennington, Katherine Sims Pennington, and David Allen Marcus, III.; and four great nieces and nephews. Memorials may be sent to Laurel Crest Retirement Community, 100 Joseph Walker Dr., West Columbia, SC 29169, First Presbyterian Church, 1324 Marion St., Columbia, SC 29201 or to the . Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at

B. Lee Floyd COLUMBIA - A memorial service for B. Lee Floyd will be held at 11 o'clock Tuesday morning, July 30th, at First Presbyterian Church, with The Rev. David H. Lauten officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in Jackson Hall. A private burial will precede the service in Elmwood Cemetery. Mr. Floyd passed away on July 26, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, John C. Floyd, Sr. and Eloise Clardy Floyd; as well as his brother, John C. "Jack" Floyd, Jr. Born March 25, 1939 in Evanston, Illinois, he grew up in Columbia and attended Columbia public schools. He was a 1957 graduate of Dreher High School, where he played on two state championship basketball teams and was named to the All-State Team his senior year. He graduated with scholastic honors from Clemson University in 1961 with a bachelor's degree in industrial management. Active in numerous campus organizations and activities at Clemson, he was named to the Who's Who in American Colleges and Universities and was selected as one of 16 outstanding seniors in the Taps annual yearbook. After military service with the South Carolina Air National Guard, Mr. Floyd began his professional career with Duke Energy Cooperation in Charlotte, NC and Spartanburg, SC. In 1964, he joined The Citizens and Southern National Bank of South Carolina and embarked on a 37-year career in commercial banking with C&S and successor banks. He was a graduate of the Stonier Graduate School of Banking at Rutgers University, and held numerous management positions related to commercial real estate and retail finance in Columbia, Charleston, and Florence. He retired as a Senior Vice President from Bank of America in 2001. During his lifetime, Mr. Floyd was involved in leadership positions in a number of community organizations. He was president of the Greater Florence, SC Chamber of Commerce, president of the Florence Kiwanis Club, president of the South Carolina Philharmonic Orchestra, and served on the board of directors of the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce and Laurel Crest Retirement Community. He was a member of Forest Lake Club, The Summit Club, and the Caprician Club. Mr. Floyd was a lifelong member of First Presbyterian Church where he served as an usher and was a member of the Men's Bible Class. He enjoyed playing golf, traveling, and being with friends and family. He will be remembered for his service to God, as well as his love and devotion to family and friends. Mr. Floyd is survived by his wife of 31 years, the former Elizabeth "Betty" Tucker; stepdaughters, Elizabeth "Betsy" A. Pennington and husband, James, of Birmingham, AL, Katherine Lee Marcus and husband, David, of Lewisville, NC; sisters-in-law, Ann M. Floyd of Murrells Inlet, SC and Katherine T. Nassor and her husband, Edward, of Fairfax, VA ; nephew, J. Clark Floyd, III. of Savannah, GA; niece, Virginia "Dinya" F. Norris of Greenville, SC; grandchildren, Mary Arden Pennington, Katherine Sims Pennington, and David Allen Marcus, III.; and four great nieces and nephews. Memorials may be sent to Laurel Crest Retirement Community, 100 Joseph Walker Dr., West Columbia, SC 29169, First Presbyterian Church, 1324 Marion St., Columbia, SC 29201 or to the . Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com Published in The State on July 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations