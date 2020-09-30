B. Pauline "Polly" Coates
September 27, 2020
Camden, South Carolina - B. Pauline "Polly" Coates, 79, of Camden, S.C., passed away, Saturday, September 27, 2020, at The Colonial at Old Camden. Born in Kershaw, she was a daughter of the late Jack and Annie Mae Marsh Coates. She was a nurse anesthetist at KershawHealth, Camden, S.C. before her retirement. Miss Coates was a faithful member of Shamrock Baptist Church, Bethune. She enjoyed cooking, spending time with her church family and traveling to the beach.
Surviving are her sister, Jackie Coates, a number of cousins and a host of friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Rebecca Coates Farmer and her brother-in-law, Jack.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, September 30, at 3 p.m., in the Shamrock Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends following the service at the graveside.
Memorial contributions in memory of Miss Coates may be made to Shamrock Baptist Church, 3573 Porter Road, Bethune, S.C. 29009 or the charity of one's choice
