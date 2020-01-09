Bachman Frederick "Fred" Nichols LEXINGTON - Bachman Frederick (Fred) Nichols, 95, of Lexington died January 7, 2020 peacefully at his house with his daughter and son by his side. He graduated from Batesburg Leesville High School and graduated from Newberry College in 1948. He was a member of St. Mark's Church in Leesville SC, where he served on the church council and later became a long-time member of St. David Lutheran Church in West Columbia where he served as an usher. Fred was also a member of the American Legion. During his working years he was the President of R.B. Nichols Wholesale in Batesburg S.C. where he retired in 1982. Fred served as an Army Sergeant in the Army Air Corps and was engaged in pilot training prior to the end of WWII. He also served in the Korean conflict. He was predeceased by his loving wife Marian Hagan Nichols in 1982. He is survived by daughter Jennifer Nichols Mashura (Bill) and son, Wesley Bachman Nichols (Brooke), grandson Ian Anderson and granddaughter Hagan Nichols and his sister, Nancy Nichols Verigood, (Norman). Fred loved sports, especially baseball where he went to Newberry College on a baseball scholarship and played center field. He also had an offer to play professional baseball with the Boston Braves in 1946. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 10, 2020 at St. David's Lutheran Church with visitation 1 hour prior to the service. Burial will be private. Online register at Barr-Price.com
Published in The State on Jan. 9, 2020