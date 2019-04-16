Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bacot Wayne Jr.. View Sign

Bacot Allston Wayne Jr MT. PLEASANT - Bacot Allston Wayne Jr, 83, of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, died Sunday, April 14, 2019. His funeral service will be held at the graveside at 2pm Wednesday, April 17th, 2019 at Christ Church, 2304 North Highway 17 Mt. Pleasant, SC 29466. Allston was born July 3rd, 1935 in Charleston, South Carolina, son of the late Bacot Allston Wayne Sr. and the late Lucille Meggett King Wayne. He was preceded in death by his sister Mary Murray Wayne Townsend. He attended Severn preparatory school and was a 1958 graduate of The Citadel Military College of SC. He was a retired Vice President from Landscape Pavers in Charleston. Allston was a member of the Huguenot Society of South Carolina. He served on the cemetery committee of Christ Church and was a lifelong outdoorsman with a love for hunting, golden retrievers, fishing, bird watching, and boating. In his retirement he enjoyed woodworking. Allston is survived by his wife Phyllis Irion Wayne, his three daughters, Elise Fishburne LaRoche Wayne Whisenhunt (Danny) of Gibsonville, NC, Elizabeth Meggett Wayne Jackson (Chuck) of Columbia, SC, Trezevant Porcher Wayne Brown (Michael) of Columbia, SC, his two step-sons Mikell Milton Henderson (Katherine) of Brunswick, GA and Joe Ross Henderson of Wadmalaw Island, SC and nine grandchildren: Daniel Christopher Whisenhunt (Spencer), Phillip Jordan Whisenhunt (Pamela), Mariah Porcher Whisenhunt Blair (Ryan), Elise Chardon Lorow, Emily Lucille Jackson, Taylor Clark Jackson (Victoria) Clara Lucille Brown, Hugh Adams Brown, William Mikell Henderson, and Joseph Conner Henderson. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you make contributions to Christ Church or the Citadel foundation.

