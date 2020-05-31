Barbara Ann Hahn
Barbara Ann (Brazaitis) Hahn IRMO - Barbara Ann (Brazaitis) Hahn, born in Rahway, NJ, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 in Irmo, SC at 79 years old. Wife of the late Milton Hahn, she leaves behind her beloved family; sister, Susan (Brazaitis) McDonald ; brother, Buddy (Anthony) Brazaitis; nephew, Benjamin Brazaitis; niece, Alexis McDonald; niece, Lindsay McDonald; niece, Christine Brazaitis; and nephew, Brian Brazaitis. She also leaves behind her grandnephews, Owen and Caylan Campbell, and grandnieces, Madilyn and Emily Brazaitis. A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date. She will be laid to rest with her husband, Milton, at Hazelwood Cemetery on Lake Avenue in Rahway, NJ.

Published in The State on May 31, 2020.
