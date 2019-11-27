Barbara Ann Wilson Dudley FORT WORTH, TX - A memorial service to celebrate the life of Barbara Ann Wilson Dudley, 78, will be held at Hermitage Baptist Church on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Rev. Jed Stevens of State Street Baptist Church will officiate. Inurnment will follow the services at Hermitage Baptist Church Cemetery. Barbara passed away on Saturday November 16, 2019 with her family at her bedside in Fort Worth, Texas. Born July 15, 1941 in Camden, South Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Betty Lyles Wilson and Herbert J. Wilson. She is survived by her husband, Sydney Kirkland Dudley of Fort Worth, TX; sons Kirk Dudley and Kent Dudley (Lucille) of Fort Worth, TX; her sister, Nellie Busby of Columbia, SC; and her grandchildren Meagan Dudley Gundersen (Thomas), Tyler Dudley, Kayla Dudley, and Kyle Dudley. Barbara was predeceased by her sister, Betty Greenlief, and grandson, Kent Forrest Dudley II. Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of local arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the Dudley family by visiting www.kornegayfuneral.com
Published in The State on Nov. 27, 2019