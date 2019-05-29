Barbara Ann Green COLUMBIA - Born June 7, 1943, in St. Matthews, South Carolina, Barbara Ann Green came to tell her story. She was the daughter of the late Rev. Dr. James W. Brown, Sr. and the late Flossie Mitchell. Barbara Ann departed this earthly life on Thursday, May 23, 2019 in her home surrounded by her loving family. She attended C. A. Johnson High School in Columbia, South Carolina and retired from C.M. Tucker Mental Health Hospital. Barbara married Henry I. Green, Sr. on December 31, 1964. Their union lasted 54 years raising two sisters, four children, five grandchildren, and six great grandchildren. She was a member of New Ebenezer Baptist Church in Columbia, serving sometimes on the Hospitality Ministry. Barbara is survived by her loving husband, Henry Sr., daughters, Frances R. Brown and Paula (Charles) Wright; sons, Reginald Brown, Sr. and Henry I. Green, Jr.; sisters Jackie Holloway, Diane (Billy) Green, Janie (Dale) Richardson, and Phyllis Harrison. She also leaves precious memories with sisters in law; brothers in law, grandchildren, Reginald Jr., Javier and Christopher Brown, Kashonda Geiger, and Titus Green, six great grandchildren and special cousins; step mother in law, Ruth Tatum Brown, two aunts, Annie Mae White and Eva Mae Peltzer; and a host of other family and friends who will miss her dearly. The homegoing service will be held Wednesday May 29, 2019, 2:00 PM at New Ebenezer Baptist Church, 1236 Gregg Street, Columbia, with burial in Palmetto Cemetery, 5101 Fairfield Road, Columbia. Flowers and condolences may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com.
Published in The State on May 29, 2019