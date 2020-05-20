Barbara B. Summers LEXINGTON Barbara Ann Beck Summers, 91, passed away at home on Saturday, May 16, 2020 with her family that will miss her more than words can say. Born in Marietta, GA she was the daughter of the late James Wiley and Ruby Allred Beck. Due to COVID-19 there will be a service at a later date. Friends are welcome to call the family during this time. Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lexington Chapel is assisting the family. Surviving include her son, Larry H. Summers; daughter, Susan (George) Bailey; 2 grandchildren, Diane Nape and Elizabeth Schaufler; and 4 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Louie Hazelwood Summers; brother, James Beck; and sister, Janis Myers. Online register at barr-price.com 803-356-4411
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on May 20, 2020.