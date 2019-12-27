Barbara Connelly Carter ULMER - Barbara Connelly Carter age 88, widow of the late Don E. Carter died Tuesday, December 24, 2019. Mrs Carter was a native of Ulmer, a daughter of the late John Frank and Clara Estell Harter Connelly and was the last of twelve siblings. She was a member of True Faith Baptist Church, a former member of Great Saltkehatchie Baptist Church and was a member of Bethel Baptist Church as a child. She taught Sunday School and had a weekly Bible Study at her home. She worked at J.P. Stevens, Whitlock Combing Co. and retired as an administrative assistant from DHEC. Graveside Services will be held at 11am Friday, December 27, 2019 at Great Saltkehatchie Cemetery with Ricky Hadwin and Rev. Marshall Still officiating. The family will receive friends following the sevice at th cemetery. Family members include two sons, Ted Micheal Carter (Patti) and Kim Barney Carter (Judy): one daughter, Donna Jean Carter Green (Larry); nine grandchildren and seventeen great grandchildren. Memorial contributions may be made to Great Saltkehatchie Cemetery, PO Box 8, Ulmer, SC 29849 Keith Smith Funeral Services, 128 Water Str., Allendale, SC 29810.

