Barbara Crosby Cherry CROSS HILL, S. C. - Barbara Crosby Cherry, 76, of Cross Hill, S. C., passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Graveside Services will be held at 3:00 PM Monday, February 24, 2020 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Cemetery, Swansea, S. C. The family will receive friends 15 minutes prior to the funeral at the graveside. Survivors include her grandchildren, Abbigayle Cherry (Jeremiah) Rowe, Lilli Cherry, Hunter Cherry, Landon Pippin; great-grandchildren, Laci Rowe, Maci Rowe, Jordyn Rowe; a daughter, Mary (Freddie) Pippin; a son, Christopher Cherry and a brother, Cecil Crosby. She was predeceased by her husband, John Cherry. Culler-McAlhany Funeral Home (www.mcalhanyfuneralhome.com) will be assisting the family.
Published in The State on Feb. 23, 2020