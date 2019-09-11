Barbara "Beth" Elizabeth Todd Dunbar LEXINGTON - Barbara "Beth" Elizabeth Todd Dunbar, 77, of Lexington passed away September 5, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. Beth was born to the late Ralph and Mary Todd on December 9, 1941 in Anderson, South Carolina. She was a 1959 honor graduate of Crescent High School and went on to receive a certificate to practice as a registered nurse from Anderson Memorial Hospital in 1963. A proponent of lifelong learning, she began pursuing a college degree at Columbia College in the late 1970's. Beth is survived by her former husband Glenn Dunbar and their four children; Kimberly Dunbar of Summerville; C. Todd Dunbar of Columbia; Melanie Frawley of Columbia; Susan Dunbar of Lexington. She is also survived by four grandchildren; Taylor Rhett of Pinopolis; Garrett and Cooper Herron of Greer; Jacob Dunbar of Lexington; and two siblings; Rosemary Bowie and Roger Todd of Anderson. Beth was an encouraging and supportive mother and grandmother. Known for her strength, intelligence, humor, compassion and culinary skills, she will be sorely missed. She retired from nursing at Lexington Medical Center after many years of caring for others. Family and friends will celebrate her life with a service, Saturday September 14. In lieu of flowers, Beth's family request that donations be made to the Polycystic Kidney Disease Foundation (https://pkdcure.org/tribute-donation/) or Riverbanks Zoo and Gardens (https://society.riverbanks.org/donate) in Barbara's memory. Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lexington Chapel, is assisting the family. www.barr-price.com
Published in The State on Sept. 11, 2019