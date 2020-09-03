Barbara Fischer Shuman MOUNT PLEASANT - Barbara Fischer Shuman, 91, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, widow of Jack Shuman, Sr. died Tuesday, September 1, 2020. She was born November 20, 1928 in Charleston, S.C., the second child of Alice Wilken Fischer and Royal Earl Fischer, Sr. She graduated in 1950 from College of Charleston with a Bachelor of Science where she was a member of Phi Mu. She and her husband made their home in Walterboro, S.C., and in later years moved back to Mount Pleasant, S.C. She is survived by her son, Jack Shuman, Jr. and his wife, Emily Cain Shuman, of Mount Pleasant, S.C., formally of Columbia, S.C.; her grandchildren, Alison Cain Shuman of Columbia, S.C., and Natalie Wilken Shuman and her husband, Lee Harrelson Price, of Mount Pleasant, S.C.; great-grandchildren James Sawyer Price and Emma Wilken Price. Barbara is survived by her brother, Royal Earl Fischer, Jr. of Mount Pleasant, S.C., and many loving nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister, Alice Fischer Ector and her husband, Walton Lane Ector; sisters-in-law, Mary Frances Fischer, Helen Smoak Fischer and Margaret Moore Shuman; brother-in-law, Lawrence Edward Shuman, Jr. and niece, Lynn Shuman Baker. Due to the current pandemic a private graveside service will be held Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 4:30 pm at Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to Saluda Shoals Foundation, Irmo Chapin Recreation Commission, 5606 Bush River Road, Columbia, S.C. 29212. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
