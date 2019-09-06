Barbara Gast Nix WEST COLUMBIA Barbara Gast Nix, 84, was born August 15, 1935 in Winchester, Clark County, KY and passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Carl Edward and Velma Virtue Allen Gast. Mrs. Nix was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed all aspects of homemaking and passed that love down to her family, especially the love of nature and flowers, cooking, sewing and all sorts of crafts. Her Catholic faith was strong, and she worked in numerous ways to support the Catholic Church. Mrs. Barbara Nix is survived by her husband, Davis Elijah Nix, Jr.; daughter, Theresa Nix Bostrom (Steve); son, Thomas Elliott Nix (Heather); daughter, Mary Nix Strickland (Bryan); son, Michael Charles Nix (Tami Jo); grandchildren: Andrea and Greg; Meredith, Elliott, Davis and Joshua; Ashley and Sarah; John Michael and Stephanie; and three great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her sister, Edna Louise Rogers (Eudell). Mrs. Nix was a long-time sufferer of breast cancer and leukemia. Therefore, the family would like to thank Dr. Steven A. Madden and staff of Lexington Oncology for the excellent care they provided. A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at St. Peter's Catholic Church with interment to follow in Southland Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6:00 -8:00 p.m. on Monday, September 9, 2019 at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, West Columbia Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to the Cancer Care Fund at Lexington Medical Center Foundation. Donations may be made online at www.lexmed.com/giving or mailed to 2720 Sunset Boulevard, West Columbia, SC 29169. Please call 803-791-2540 with questions about giving. Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, West Columbia Chapel, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on Sept. 6, 2019