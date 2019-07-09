Barbara Gordon COLUMBIA - Funeral services for Mrs. Barbara Gordon will be held 11:00 a.m. (viewing at 10:00 a.m.) Wednesday at Francis Burns United Methodist Church, 5616 Farrow Road, Columbia, burial with military honors at Ft. Jackson National Cemetery. Viewing for Mrs. Gordon will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. today at Myers Mortuary & Cremation Services, 2624 Alpine Road. Surviving are her husband, Joseph Simmons; son, Julius Gordon; and mother, Annie Mae Campbell; and a host of other loving relatives and friends. Condolences for Mrs. Gordon can be made at www.myersmortuarysc.com.
Published in The State on July 9, 2019