Barbara Jean Glaze Faithful BATESBURG - Funeral services to celebrate the life of Barbara Jean Glaze Faithful, 86, will be 3:00 p.m. Friday, October 18, 2019 at Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Historic Batesburg-Leesville Chapel with the Rev. Bruce Sayre, officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service in the funeral home. Mrs. Faithful passed away Monday, October 14, 2019. She was born in Graniteville, SC, to the late Frankie Lee and Horace Odell Glaze and was a member of Leesville United Methodist Church. Mrs. Faithful is survived by her five children: daughter, Elaine Faithful of Central and sons, Andy (Jeanne) of Cookeville TN, Mike (Debbie) of Batesburg, Tom (Tricia) of Clemson, and Lawrence of Asheville NC. Mrs. Faithful loved her grandchildren, Jennifer, Kristin, Jody, Lauren, Matthew and great-grands, Ollie, Alex, Cady, Ellie, Odin, and Quinn. She is also survived by her brother, Jim (Dianne) Glaze of Saint Augustine Beach, FL. She is preceded in death by her husband, Earl Thompson Faithful, Sr. and a grandson, David Faithful, Jr. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to Paw Partners, PO Box 612, Clemson, SC 29633. Online register at Barr-Price.com
Published in The State on Oct. 17, 2019