Barbara Jean Sox LEESVILLE - Barbara Jean Sox, loving wife and loving mother, of Leesville, only through HIS grace and mercy was called home to our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday May 4, 2020 at her home, with the family at her side. She went ahead of her loving and blessed soul mate of 50 years, Jimmie M. Sox Sr. She is also survived by her children, ReBecca Jean Sox (Clem Day) of Lexington, Jimmie Michael (Holly F.) Sox, Jr of Leesville; grandchildren, Ashlynn Lloyd, Miranda Llyod, Cody Flake, Jimmie Michael Sox III; and great-grands, Clair Llyod and Colton Bullock. She is united again with her mother and father, Oceola "Frankie" and Gene Baughman. She was born in Charleston, SC on November 16, 1951. Memorials may be made through the Gideons International, Batesburg-Leesville Camp U39016 P.O Box 2149 Batesburg-Leesville, SC 29070. God surely Fashioned Her for us. Memories and Condolences may be expressed at miltonshealy.com
Published in The State on May 8, 2020.