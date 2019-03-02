Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Barbara Hamby Jeffcoat LEXINGTON The funeral services for Barbara Hamby Jeffcoat, 67, of Lexington, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, March 3, 2019, at St. Andrews Baptist Church, 230 Bush River Road, Columbia, SC 29210 with Reverend Ronald "Dee" Vaughan and Reverend M. Fred DeFoor, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park, 845 Leesburg Road, Columbia, SC 29209. The family will greet friends on Saturday, March 2, 2019, from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at Temples Halloran Funeral Home, 5400 Bush River Road, Columbia, SC 29212. Barbara was born on June 1, 1951, in Chesterfield, SC, daughter of William Wilson Hamby and Cleon Hunt Hamby. She passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. Barbara is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Mark: daughter, Lisa, of Charlotte, NC: son, Jonathan; daughter-in-law, Tricia; and grandson, Wyatt, all of Lexington: sister-in-law, Emily Hamby of Lexington: and a number of beloved nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; her brother, Billy Hamby; and her sister, Sharon "Shebby" Haselden. Barbara loved music and children. A proud graduate of The University of South Carolina, she taught music in Lexington School District No. 2, primarily at Pineview Elementary, and led children's choirs at St. Andrews Baptist, each for nearly thirty years. She brought laughter with her humor and inspiration with her words. Most of all she tirelessly demonstrated her love for her family throughout her life. Barbara faced the challenges of multiple significant medical conditions, especially in recent years; the family expresses thanks to the medical care providers who offered the best of their skill and compassion in her care. We are grateful, too, for her loving St. Andrews Baptist Church family who affirmed her and shared kindness with us all. Memorials may be made to The St. Andrews Baptist Church Music Ministry. On-line condolences may be sent to

Barbara Hamby Jeffcoat LEXINGTON The funeral services for Barbara Hamby Jeffcoat, 67, of Lexington, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, March 3, 2019, at St. Andrews Baptist Church, 230 Bush River Road, Columbia, SC 29210 with Reverend Ronald "Dee" Vaughan and Reverend M. Fred DeFoor, Jr. officiating. Interment will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park, 845 Leesburg Road, Columbia, SC 29209. The family will greet friends on Saturday, March 2, 2019, from 2:00-4:00 p.m. at Temples Halloran Funeral Home, 5400 Bush River Road, Columbia, SC 29212. Barbara was born on June 1, 1951, in Chesterfield, SC, daughter of William Wilson Hamby and Cleon Hunt Hamby. She passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. Barbara is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Mark: daughter, Lisa, of Charlotte, NC: son, Jonathan; daughter-in-law, Tricia; and grandson, Wyatt, all of Lexington: sister-in-law, Emily Hamby of Lexington: and a number of beloved nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents; her brother, Billy Hamby; and her sister, Sharon "Shebby" Haselden. Barbara loved music and children. A proud graduate of The University of South Carolina, she taught music in Lexington School District No. 2, primarily at Pineview Elementary, and led children's choirs at St. Andrews Baptist, each for nearly thirty years. She brought laughter with her humor and inspiration with her words. Most of all she tirelessly demonstrated her love for her family throughout her life. Barbara faced the challenges of multiple significant medical conditions, especially in recent years; the family expresses thanks to the medical care providers who offered the best of their skill and compassion in her care. We are grateful, too, for her loving St. Andrews Baptist Church family who affirmed her and shared kindness with us all. Memorials may be made to The St. Andrews Baptist Church Music Ministry. On-line condolences may be sent to www.templeshalloranfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Temples-Halloran Funeral & Cremation Services

5400 Bush River Rd

Columbia , SC 29212

(803) 772-1231 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The State on Mar. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close