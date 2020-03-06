Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Joan Schell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara Joan (Blanding) Schell LEXINGTON, SC - Barbara Joan (Blanding) Schell, 88, died at Baptist Parkridge Hospital in Irmo, SC on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. She was the wife of Edward Hageman Schell. Born May 7, 1931 on Long Island, NY, Her father was a United Methodist minister in the Western Michigan UMC Conference and moved the family frequently while she was growing up during the Great Depression. She had four brothers and sisters, and a huge extended family that she loved dearly. She met her husband Ed at Michigan State Univ. and they married in 1955. His career took them to Dayton, OH (55-69) and Waldorf, MD (69-75). They retired to Johnson City, TN (75-10), and moved to Lexington, SC in 2010. Her greatest love was her family and she devoted her life to them, making her famous apple pies, various crafts and decorations with her children and grands, supporting Ed's hobbies and his photography career. She was a teacher; a prolific reader, enjoyed camping and traveling with the family and investigating the family's genealogy. Preceding her in death were her parents, William Alonzo and Ethel Christine Blanding, husband Edward Hageman Schell, sister Anna L. Innis, son Jerry D. Schell, and daughter-in-law Lisa G. Schell; surviving are her brother William A. Blanding III, sister Suzanne M. Filson, brother Gordon L. Blanding, daughter-in-law Charlene M. Schell, daughter Christina B. Driggers (Ted), son Laurence E. Schell, and daughter Ann-Marie Schell. Also surviving are 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Visitation will take place Sunday, March 8th at 2pm at Mt. Horeb United Methodist Church, 1205 Old Cherokee Rd, Lexington, SC. It will be followed by a memorial service at 3pm. Interment will take place at a later date in Roan Mountain in TN. Those who prefer to make a memorial donation may do so to the

