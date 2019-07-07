Barbara Lovett Knight CAYCE - Barbara Lovett Knight, 84, of Cayce, SC, passed away on July 5th, 2019. Barbara and her husband Thomas spent a life together of 52 years serving the Lord and over twenty years of caring for children in her home. She loved to cook and spend time with her family. She is survived by her sister, Frances J. Mack; daughter, Laura Hawley (James); grandsons, Jonathan (Lindsay) and Jordan; great granddaughter, (Olivia Grace Hawley); daughter-in-law, Beverly Knight. She was predeceased by her husband, Thomas D. Knight; her son, Larry D. Knight; brother, Wayne Lovett; sister, Rosa P. Davis. Visitation will be held at 6-8 p.m., Monday July 8th at Barr-Price Funeral Home of Lexington. Funeral services will be held at 11 am, July 9th at Trinity Baptist Church, where she was a member. Burial will follow in Southland Memorial Gardens. The family wishes to extend their thanks and gratitude to the staff at Lexington Extended Care for their outstanding care. Barr-Price.com (803) 356-4411
Published in The State on July 7, 2019