Barbara Lane Horton Register COLUMBIA Barbara "Bobbie" Lane Horton Register, 79, of Columbia, died Monday, October 28, 2019. Born in Charlotte, NC, on November 12, 1939, she was a daughter of Floyd A. and Marguriete Broom Horton. Bobbie was raised in Fayetteville, NC and moved to Columbia in 1956, where she attended Eau Claire High School and Winthrop College. She was a South Carolina Insurance Agent and worked in the Insurance Industry for 48 years. She began playing the organ for various churches at 12 years of age. Bobbie was the music director for several Methodist churches in the North Columbia area for 40 years. She was a member of St. John United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a daughter, Margaret (Meg) H. Roth. Survivors include her daughter, Jeri H. Felder, of Columbia, SC; grandsons, Justin Daniel Strickland, Connor Horton Roth; and son-in-law, Brett Roth. The service for Ms. Register will be held 1 o'clock, Friday, November 1st, at St. John United Methodist Church, 1700 Houston Street, Columbia. The family will receive friends following the service at the church. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be given to St. John United Methodist Church, 1700 Houston Street, Columbia, SC 29203; or to the No Kill Animal Shelter of your choice. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com
Published in The State on Oct. 30, 2019