Barbara Lou Price "Price-E" WEST COLUMBIA - Barbara Lou Price, 92, of West Columbia passed away July 31, 2019, at National Health Care in West Columbia. She was born on February 21, 1927, in West Columbia to the late Harry and Lucy (Smith) Williams. Barbara was known as "Price-E" by the hundreds of children she taught and helped raise in her child care center (Price-E Day Care) for over 40 years. She had a gift with children and loved her work. Giving to the community in that way was the only proper outlet for her boundless love and affection. Additionally, Barbara was a charter member of Springdale Baptist Church. Her faith was at the core of everything she did, and she was devoted to her church. She taught Sunday school, vacation Bible school, and preschool at Springdale, and at one time participated in the choir. She loved music. Barbara was a loving Mother, Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother, as well as a pillar of her community. She was preceded in death by her husband William R. Price, her daughter Deborah Price, and 6 brothers and one sister. She is survived by her daughter Vicki (Bruce) Beatty, her son William "Chip" (Tammy) Price Jr, 6 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends at Springdale Baptist Church, 357 Wattling Road, West Columbia, SC, 29170, on Sunday, August 4, 2019, from 2-3 PM. Funeral services will follow at 3 PM with Pastor Tommy McGill officiating. Interment will be at Celestial Memorial Gardens following the funeral service at 4 PM. Memorials can be made to Springdale Baptist Church. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at

