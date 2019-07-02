Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Louise Richman LaBelle. View Sign Service Information Dunbar Funeral Home - Devine 3926 DEVINE ST Columbia , SC 29205 (803)-771-7990 Graveside service 4:30 PM Hebrew Benevolent Society Cemetery Gadson and Taylor Streets Columbia , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara Louise Richman LaBelle COLUMBIA - Barbara Louise Richman LaBelle was born February 21, 1931 in Rochester, Minnesota to Rose and Myron Richman. She was raised in Minneapolis and graduated from the University of Minnesota with a B.A. in Spanish and psychology, and was elected to Phi Beta Kappa, National Honor Society and Alpha Lambda Psi, Honorary Arts & Language Society. She later earned a Master of Education Degree in Rehabilitation Counseling from the University of South Carolina. In 1952, she married S. Donald LaBelle. They lived in St. Louis and Miami before settling in Columbia, SC in 1963, where they raised their three children. Barbara's professional career included 13 years with the South Carolina Dept. of Youth Services, where she held the positions of Supervisor of Research and Evaluation and Supervisor of Management Information, and published many studies about delinquent youth. She was appointed by the Governor to serve as Chairperson of Richland County Children's Foster Care Review Board from 1975-1981 and received a commendation from the County Delegation. In 1984, Barbara started working for the US Army as an Equal Opportunity Specialist and Program Manager at Fort Jackson and was cited for many performance awards as well as the Commander's Award for Civilian Service. She also was Fort Jackson's nominee for the Columbia YWCA 1988 Honoree for the Tribute to Women and Industry. She moved to Bamberg, Germany in 1988 with the Army, assuming the position of EEO Officer for three years and then moved to Charleston, SC, where she held the same position with the Navy until her retirement in 1993 when she returned to Columbia. Barbara loved having her family around her and with all of her professional accomplishments, the role she loved best was being Nana to her five grandchildren, a position that involved teaching them to play card games, visits to the nail salon, staying up late, and eating foods not necessarily approved by parents, among other responsibilities. Her grandchildren looked forward to their yearly "Camp Nana" experience. Barbara enjoyed traveling, playing mah-jongg, doing word puzzles, reading mystery novels, and baking (not cooking!). Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Donald. She is survived by her son, Stephen LaBelle (Susan); daughters, Patti Tenenbaum (Mark) and Suzanne Stein (Charles); five grandchildren, Beth Rose (Dustin), Robyn Tenenbaum, Matthew LaBelle (Sarah Odden), Evan Tenenbaum, Karen Worman; and great-grandchildren, Hannah and Brandon Rose, who will all dearly miss Nana. Barbara is also survived by her brother, Harold Richman (Iris Cosnow), his daughters, their children, and grandchildren. The graveside service will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 in Hebrew Benevolent Society Cemetery located at Gadson and Taylor Streets in Columbia, SC. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate your donation to the at . Published in The State on July 2, 2019

