Barbara Mogg Guignard COLUMBIA - Barbara Mogg Guignard, 79, of Columbia, died Thursday, September 3, 2020. Born March 31, 1941, in Indianapolis, Indiana, she was the daughter of the late Millard E. Mogg and Juliana Bauer Lapenta. Mrs. Guignard was a 1963 graduate of Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Missouri. During her junior year, she had the unique opportunity of studying abroad for a year at The Institute of American Universities in Aix-en-Provence, France. While there, she met her future husband, James "Jim" S. Guignard. Following college, Mrs. Guignard was employed by Delta Airlines from 1966-1973 in the sales and reservations division at the Washington, DC office. Following her marriage to Jim in 1971, they spent a brief period in Washington, DC, and then relocated to Columbia in 1973. Mrs. Guignard had a true gift for the art of entertaining and was passionate about music and travel and was a patron of the arts. She was a fabulous cook and decorator and could turn a bunch of flowers into a masterpiece, making her home resemble a page from a home and garden magazine. Barbara and Jim hosted many musical events in their home to help raise money for the Friends of the School of Music, and Barbara was the perfect hostess, coordinating every detail. She and Jim greatly enjoyed entertaining family and friends, and over the last 30 years hundreds of people graced their home. Whether it was a party, an event or just Christmas dinner, her warm and inviting manner made everyone feel special. She also loved to garden and dedicated many hours to the beautification of her yard and her special little gardens. From 1982 to 1991 Barbara and Jim lived in Brussels, Belgium, where she was the Chairman of the Travel Committee for the American Women's Club in Brussels. During that time, she coordinated many trips for its members to places around the world, like Moscow, Tel Aviv, and Istanbul. She was also an avid supporter of The University of South Carolina School of Music and the Columbia Music Festival Association (CMFA). Mrs. Guignard also pursued other activities within the community and was a member of the Gay Gardner's Club, English Speaking Union, and Friends of the School of Music, where she previously served on the Board of Directors. Survivors include her husband, James "Jim" S. Guignard; brother, Stephen "Steve" A. Mogg of Pensacola, FL and his children, Christopher "Chris" A. Mogg of Buda, TX and Carey Mogg Hensley of Pace, FL, and their respective children; sister, M. Lucinda "Cindy" Karra of Columbia; sister-in-law, Emilie Guignard of Columbia, her children and grandchildren; as well as her brothers-in-law, Allen Guignard and wife, Rita, of Greenville, SC, and John Bruce Guignard and wife, Claudia, of Columbia along with their children and grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, Biagio Lapenta. A celebration of her life will be held at a future date at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Friends of the School of Music, c/o University of South Carolina School of Music, 813 Assembly Street, Columbia, SC 29208, Still Hopes Episcopal Retirement Community, 1 Still Hopes Drive, West Columbia, SC 29169 or Columbia Music Festival Association, 914 Pulaski Street, Columbia, SC 29201. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting www.ShivesFuneralHome.com
.