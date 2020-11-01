1/
Barbara Mogg Guignard
1941 - 2020
Barbara Mogg Guignard
March 31, 1941 - September 3, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - Barbara Mogg Guignard, 79, of Columbia, South Carolina, died Thursday, September 3, 2020, of sudden cardiac arrest.
A private celebration of her life will be held ay 11:00 o'clock am on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Trinity Episcopal Cathedral in Columbia, S.C. with The Reverend Canon Patricia C. Malanuk officiating. The service can be seen on the church's website or by using the following link: https://vimeo.com/472172977. The family wish to acknowledge the gracious assistance of the staff at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel.



Published in The State on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Trinity Episcopal Cathedral
Funeral services provided by
Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel
7600 Trenholm Road
Columbia, SC 29223
(803) 754-6290
