Service Information Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel 7600 Trenholm Road Columbia , SC 29223 (803)-754-6290

Barbara Shelley Peake

Barbara Shelley Peake WEST COLUMBIA - Barbara Shelley Peake, 85, of West Columbia, died Thursday, July 11, 2019. Born November 9, 1933, in Columbia, she was a daughter of the late Spurgeon H. and Sarah Cribb Shelley. Mrs. Peake was a graduate of Dentsville High School, where she was Captain of the lady's basketball team (they never won a game) and was Homecoming Queen. Barbara was a pioneer for women in business, starting her early career as Head Accountant for Hewitt Robbins. She also helped build the family business, Peake Motors, with her husband and son. She enjoyed crafts, researching her ancestry, and singing, even though she couldn't carry a tune in a bucket. Barbara enjoyed her trips with her husband from Michigan to SC. She also loved visiting the beach and the mountains; especially her secret trips to Harrah's Casino. She was a loving wife of a US Marine, and a loving mother who adored her children and grandchildren. A devoted Christian she loved her entire family and church family. Mrs. Peake is survived by her daughters, Sandra Williams (Eddie) of Mt. Pleasant and Glenda Peake Cook of West Columbia; grandchildren, Tabitha L. Peake Armstrong (Mike), William Chevy Peake (Jessica), and Kelsey Morgan Peake Teal; great grandchildren, CJ, Gage, Myra Jeanette; sister, Rebecca Newton (Robert); as well as, her four legged granddaughters, Diamond and Kaluah. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond William Peake, Sr.; daughter, Shirley Jean Peake Payne; son, Raymond William "Bo" Peake, Jr.; and six siblings. A funeral service for Mrs. Peake will be held 2 o'clock, Tuesday, July 16th, at Jackson Creek Baptist Church with Reverend Steven Bouknight officiating. Interment will follow at Crescent Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 1 o'clock at the church. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be made to Jackson Creek Baptist Church, 7778 Two Notch Road, Columbia, SC 29223. Memories and condolences may be shared at

