Barbara Searles Ryerson LEXINGTON - Barbara Searles Ryerson (74), of Lexington SC, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on August 7, 2020. Born in Richmond, VA, she was the daughter of Mary G. Searles and the late John W. Searles. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Richard Dale Ryerson, of Lexington, SC; a daughter Julie Ryerson Dinkins and a son Eric Richard Ryerson, both of Lexington, SC. She was affectionately known as "Nina" to her six grandchildren. And she loved each of them so deeply that what she wanted most, was to love and care for them as long as she could have. Barbara graduated from Thomasville High School, Thomasville, GA, Bob Jones University, Greenville, SC, and from the University of South Carolina. She earned a Masters of Education from the U of SC. She retired from Lexington District One as a teacher at Oak Grove Elementary, Lexington, SC. Throughout her 20 plus years of teaching in Spartanburg, SC and in Lexington, SC; Barbara educated and inspired many students with her sassy, yet fair approach to teaching. She also met some of the best friends of her life through teaching and always held those friendships dear throughout the years. Since her retirement 22 years ago, she has participated in a large number of mission construction trips around the world, with trips to Africa being especially meaningful to her. During these mission trips, Barbara served God and her fellow man as a managing member of the kitchen staffs. Preparing meals to feed anyone who was hungry was a passion of hers that carried over to her time as a very active member of the Radius White Knoll Church, Lexington, SC. On behalf of Barbara, the immediate family would like to thank their church family at Radius and her daughter's church Cherokee Presbyterian for the positive thoughts, cards, phone calls, meals and prayers for healing and peace. A special thank you to the nurses, techs, doctors and staff at SCOA and Richland Hospital. Internment was at Dust to Dust - Green Burial and Nature Reserve Cemetery. A memorial service will be held Friday, August 14 at 2:00pm at Radius Church White Knoll, 5181 Platt Springs Rd. Lexington, SC 29073. Social distancing is to be observed and masks are required. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations may be made in her memory to Radius Church White Knoll 5181 Platt Springs Rd Lexingon, SC 29073.



