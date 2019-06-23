Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Shade. View Sign Service Information Moseley Funeral & Cremation Service 914 Meeting St. West Columbia , SC 29169 (803)-794-1743 Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara Deaver Shade COLUMBIA - A Requiem Mass will be held for Barbara Deaver Shade, 91, at the Church of the Good Shepherd Episcopal, 1512 Blanding Street, at 11:00 am Saturday June 29, 2019. Burial will be in the church garden. The family will receive friends following the burial in the church parish hall. Barbara was born in Columbia, South Carolina on November 4, 1927. She attended Columbia High School until she met Ralph Henry Shade, the love of her life, and moved to Ohio in 1943, where she spent most of her life. She worked for Rike's Department Store in sales. Returning to Columbia, South Carolina after Ralph passed away, she took care of her mother and brother while working as a greeter for Walmart. Barbara was an avid sports fan, especially baseball. She was a member of the RCSD Citizens Academy, Project Hope, Produce Co-op, Life Scrips, cans for vest for police dogs. In 2012, she received the "Service to Mankind" award from the Sertoma Club. She was pre-deceased by her brothers, Lewis (Buddy) Deaver (Thalia), William (Winkie) Deaver, and her sister Joe Marion Harvey (Curt). Barbara is survived by her sister Emmie Sue Barnes (Robert), a daughter Dixie Lea Strahler (Kenneth), grandchildren Ryan Strahler (Tonya), Kendy Wheeler (Marvin), great-grandchildren Wil Wheeler, Kyrstyn Strahler, Kassandra Strahler, and great-great grand-children Keaghan Strahler, Brayden Strahler, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Memorials should be sent to the Good Shepherd Fund at the Church of the Good Shepherd, 1512 Blanding Street, Columbia, South Carolina, 29201. Please sign the online guest book by visiting

