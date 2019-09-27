Barbara Smith Berry CAYCE Barbara Smith Berry went to be with her Heavenly Father on September 13, 2019. Born on November 20, 1939 in Miami, FL, she was the daughter of William Henry Smith and Elton Alma Thompson Smith and the wife of the late Joseph W. Berry. She was the mother of her late daughter, Dorothy-Jo Berry. She is survived by her son, William R. Berry of Opelika, AL and brother-in-law, George R. "Renny" Berry. She was a member of Edwards Memorial ARP Church in Cayce, SC. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Edwards Memorial ARP Church, located at 1600 Summerland Drive, Cayce, SC 29033. The service will be conducted by Rev. John Rodgers and Rev. Greg Slater. Memorial contributions may be made to the church or World Witness. Make checks payable to the church and earmark for World Witness. www.elmwoodfhcolumbia.com
Published in The State on Sept. 27, 2019